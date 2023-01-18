Yongin aims to become center of chip industry, green city

A blueprint of ecological forest near Gyeongan river, located in Cheoin-gu, Yongin. The forest, which will be named Galdam Ecological Forest, will be about the size of 21 soccer fields. (Yongin City)

Yongin City said it will push for new projects this year in infrastructure, transportation, welfare and disaster prevention with the largest New Year's budget in its city’s history. The city's total budget for this year is 3.2 trillion won ($2.6 billion), up 7.6 percent from 2.9 trillion won last year. With the budget increase, Yongin Mayor Lee Sang-il has come up with ambitious policy plans, promising that all spending will be used for the balanced development of citizens and the city without waste. The vision of municipal administration in 2023, announced by Yongin City through a briefing on Jan. 5, contains four roadmaps: To expand infrastructure as a world-class semiconductor city; to expand transportation facilities and roads for the convenience of residents; to provide customized welfare services; and to establish disaster prevention systems. The first roadmap is a policy related to the semiconductor industry. Yongin City plans to complete a "semiconductor belt" by speeding up the completion of semiconductor-related facilities under construction, including a semiconductor cluster industrial complex, the Samsung Future Research Complex, and industrial facilities within the Gyeonggi Yongin Platform City. The roadmap includes a plan for a new highway connecting the facilities. The city will also provide a quick one-stop licensing service and law to exempt the area from planning restrictions to allow a 40 percent higher floor area ratio, allowing taller buildings to encourage corporations to choose Yongin as their home. The Yongin government will then provide Yongin Venture Start-up Investment Fund to help corporations properly settle down in the city.

The bird-eye-view of Giheung-gu, Yongin, where Gyeonggi Yongin Platform City will be constructed. (Yongin City)

The roadmap includes measures not only to expand semiconductor production and research facilities, but also measures to raise semiconductor professionals. The city will vitalize semiconductor conferences and organize related committees for thorough discussion in related industries. Education services and facilities related to semiconductor and AI technology -- specialized high school and university departments specializing in semiconductor and AI technologies -- will be provided. The ultimate goal of the city is to establish a semiconductor ecosystem comparable to Silicon Valley. Yongin City also said it would continue discussions on expanding the railway and road network for balanced development within the city and the convenience of citizens. Discussions to expand the Gyeonggang Line railway, connecting Pangyo to Yeoju, and to include the light rail line construction plan connecting Dongbaek and Sinbong in the new city plan are ongoing. The city is also pushing to work with neighboring cities -- Seongnam, Suwon and Hwaseong -- to extend Seoul Subway Line No. 3, which will allow Yongin citizens to reach Seoul without transferring. Yongin also plans to push for measures to improve traffic, which include plans to expand local roads and to establish new highway interchanges for citizens’ easy access to several highways. The Yongin city government will discuss with the Seoul Metropolitan Government about increasing the number of intercity buses, which citizens frequently use for commuting. Other than road and railway construction, plans to revitalize the old downtown has been confirmed. Yongin Central Market, a traditional market with more than 60 years of history located in Gimnyangjang-dong, was selected as the final destination for regeneration business by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport last month. The city will receive an investment total of 65.2 billion won over four years. The Yongin government is expecting the region to thrive again and enjoy a second heyday.

Participants pose for picture at the municipal institution for the disabled, after participating in volunteer work. (Yongin City)