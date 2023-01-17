Foundation to start fleshing out compromise on forced labor

A public debate over reaching a settlement to compensate Koreans forced into labor by Japanese firms during World War II is held at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A state-run foundation established to help Koreans forced into labor by Japanese firms during World War II is preparing to reach out to Korean companies to help compensate the victims, as part of a deal Seoul believes will help settle the historical dispute with Tokyo.

Since 2018, Tokyo has demanded that Seoul come up with a resolution to compensate victims following the Korean Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of Korean victims asking for damages from Japanese firms. Japan cited a 1965 treaty that normalized diplomatic relations following Japan’s 1910-45 rule of the Korean Peninsula, and claimed that the treaty already resolved the issue, as Seoul had received economic aid and grants from the treaty.

Last week, the Korean government essentially endorsed a plan to have the Korean government or companies compensate the victims while expecting Japan’s “sincere response” because Tokyo has refused the two conditions the victims have demanded: an apology and compensation.

A senior official at the foundation, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that the Korean companies that had received economic benefits from the 1965 treaty would be sought out. Local steel giant Posco is one of the 16 local firms on the list. A separate group of companies of about 15 in total, will be also contacted in parallel to contribute for the victims, the official added.

How long such discussions are set to go on is still under debate, the official noted, saying the foundation will be working out details soon.

The latest development comes as Korea looks to resolve the longtime historical dispute once and for all during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which took power in May last year. Yoon had pledged to repair strained Seoul-Tokyo ties.

But critics have slammed the Yoon government’s handling of the contentious issue, saying that the Japanese government has to acknowledge its wrongdoing and offer damages in some way at least – a course of action the Yoon government has already described as impractical.

Lim Jae-sung, the attorney who won the case for Korean victims in the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, stressed that Seoul’s Foreign Ministry did not present anything with reasonably agreeable terms for the victims. “The government is clearly rushing into a decision it knows victims won’t swallow. I genuinely wonder why,” he said.