[Photo News] Coming soon

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will open Galaxy experience zones in 24 cities around the world, including San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, next month. It is the follow-up event to its annual unpacking event for its new flagship Galaxy devices, which is slated to take place in San Francisco on Feb. 1. The venues will allow visitors to explore Samsung's newly unveiled devices and innovations such as its exciting new camera features. The Galaxy Experience Space will run for about three weeks, starting Feb. 1.