Business

[Photo News] Coming soon

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 17, 2023 - 15:38       Updated : Jan 17, 2023 - 15:38
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will open Galaxy experience zones in 24 cities around the world, including San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, next month. It is the follow-up event to its annual unpacking event for its new flagship Galaxy devices, which is slated to take place in San Francisco on Feb. 1. The venues will allow visitors to explore Samsung's newly unveiled devices and innovations such as its exciting new camera features. The Galaxy Experience Space will run for about three weeks, starting Feb. 1.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
