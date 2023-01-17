Korea tops Bentley’s Asia-Pacific sales

South Korea topped Bentley’s Asia-Pacific market in 2022 as Korean customers purchased almost 40 percent of all Bentley vehicles sold in the region last year, Bentley Motors Korea said Tuesday.

Citing the data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, the high-end automaker said Korean customers bought a total of 775 Bentleys, about a 53 percent increase on year. It marked the country’s second consecutive year to have posted its best sales figure after 506 Bentleys were sold in Korea in 2021.

Japan was the second-largest market in the Asia-Pacific region as its customers bought 644 Bentleys last year.

Of the 775 Bentleys sold in Korea last year, 380 were the Flying Spur luxury sedans while 208 were the Bentayga SUVs and 187 were the Continental GTs. Given that the average starting prices of the three vehicles stand over 300 million won ($242,000), Bentley Motors Korea is estimated to have earned at least 232.5 billion won last year.

According to Bentley Motors Korea, the entire Asia-Pacific market logged sales of 2,031 Bentleys last year, up 23 percent on year, accounting for 13 percent of the global market.

Christian Schlick, the head of Bentley Motors Korea, underscored the automaker’s focus on qualitative growth in the country on top of contributing to the overall enhanced performance of the Asia-Pacific Market.

“In particular, we established Bentley Tower -- Bentley’s first business center in the world that integrated Bentley Experience Lounge to reflect Bentley's new design DNA -- to become a lifestyle brand in the Korean luxury market,” said Schlick. “In addition, as part of the movement to share extraordinary brand experiences for customers, we launched Bentley Seoul Membership in February.”