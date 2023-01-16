 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Energy Solution, Hanwha bolster ties on batteries

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 16:00       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 17:10
From left are Hanwha Aerospace’s electric propulsion system business chief Moon Seung-hak, LG Energy Solution Chief Technology Officer Shin Young-joon, Hanwha Q Cells’ green energy solution chief Lee Jae-kyu, LG Energy Solution ESS business chief Jang Seung-se, Hanwha Momentum secondary battery business chief Ryu Yang-sik, and LG Energy Solution’s electrode tech chief Shin Gi-chang. (LG Energy Solution)
From left are Hanwha Aerospace’s electric propulsion system business chief Moon Seung-hak, LG Energy Solution Chief Technology Officer Shin Young-joon, Hanwha Q Cells’ green energy solution chief Lee Jae-kyu, LG Energy Solution ESS business chief Jang Seung-se, Hanwha Momentum secondary battery business chief Ryu Yang-sik, and LG Energy Solution’s electrode tech chief Shin Gi-chang. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution, South Korea’s largest electric vehicle battery maker, and Hanwha Group, a defense and energy giant, are teaming up to seek business synergy in the burgeoning battery market, they said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, LG Energy Solution and three Hanwha companies – Hanwha Q Cells, Hanwha Momentum, and Hanwha Aerospace – signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in the day to bolster bilateral ties.

Under the MOU, the two agreed to secure an earlier edge in the secondary battery-based energy storage systems market in the US as they jointly invest in expanding production lines and developing related systems solutions.

With the latest partnership, Hanwha said it was securing a stable battery supply for its US expansion.

Demand for energy storage systems is on the rise as they are increasingly used for power grid stabilization and efficient power management.

According to industry estimates, the market is expected to grow from 9 gigawatt-hours in 2021 to 95 GWh in 2031, fueled by the recent enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act that offers hefty incentives for eco-friendly businesses. The ninefold increase means storage equivalent to the electricity used by 40 million people daily in South Korea.

Hanwha Momentum, specializing in automated engineering solutions, also plans to help build production facilities domestically and abroad, while Hanwha Aerospace has hopped on board to develop special purpose batteries for UAM, its key growth driver.

With the deal, LG Energy Solution has also secured a crucial new client in the fast-growing US market, diversifying its business portfolio for its longer-term growth there.

The company has made massive investments to ramp up production capacity in North America in collaborations with carmakers, including General motors, Stellantis and Honda.

"We will strengthen our teamwork in various fields such as battery manufacturing facilities and special purpose battery development," a Hanwha official said.

"Through this cooperation, we expect to increase competitiveness of our battery-related businesses. We will strive to provide eco-friendly energy solutions," an LG Energy Solution official said.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114