 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : Jan 15, 2023 - 09:26
This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea held in late December last year (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)
This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea held in late December last year (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency)

North Korea is slated to convene a key parliamentary meeting this week amid keen attention to whether its leader Kim Jong-un will issue another message related to the country's development of nuclear and other major weapons.

The Supreme People's Assembly will hold the meeting Tuesday to discuss policy tasks, state budget issues and organizational matters for 2023, the North's state media said last month.

The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it actually only rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Observers said at the upcoming meeting, the SPA is expected to approve key decisions made at the WPK's longest-ever, six-day plenary meeting held in late December last year.

During the party meeting, the North's leader called for an "exponential" increase of the country's nuclear arsenal, while labeling South Korea as his country's "undoubted enemy."

He also raised the need to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons and develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with "quick nuclear counterstrike" capabilities.

Experts said one of the major focal points for this week's SPA meeting would be whether Kim would deliver a message targeting the South or the United States in regard to his country's nuclear ambitions.

During an SPA session in September 2022, the North's leader publicly announced the legalization of nuclear weapons, as its parliament approved a new law that allows for a preemptive nuclear strike.

The North also fired around 70 ballistic missiles last year, the most in a single year, including the Nov. 18 firing of a Hwasong-17 ICBM, amid speculation it may conduct a nuclear test in the near future.

Some observers said Kim may not attend the SPA meeting, given the country will likely rather focus on preparing events to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 8. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114