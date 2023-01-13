11-year-old cellist wins 1st prize in junior Tchaikovsky

Cellist Kim Jung-a performs during her final round at the 11th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians, Monday. (KNIGA)

Eleven-year-old Korean cellist Kim Jung-a won the first prize in the cello section at the 11th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in Russia, according to Korea National University of Arts on Thursday.

Kim competed against seven other cellists in the final round, which was held at the Grand Hall of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic on Monday. A total of 128 contestants from 14 countries participated in the piano, violin and cello categories this year.

The finalists performed with the Symphony Orchestra of the Leningrad Oblast conducted by Mikhail Golikov. Kim played Karl Davydov's Cello Concerto No.1 in b minor, Op.5.

The jury members said, they “highly appreciated the complexity of the chosen program and the outstanding abilities of the cellist at such a young age.”