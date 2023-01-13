[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink 1st K-pop girl group to be nominated for Brit Award

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink was named as one of the nominees for 2023 The BRIT Awards, one of the most prestigious music awards in the UK. The group earned a nomination for international group of the year, along with Drake ＆ 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines D.C. and Gabriels. The foursome is the only K-pop musicians to be nominated for the award besides BTS. BTS competed for the award in 2021 and 2022 but did not pick up the trophy. The award ceremony will be held on Feb. 12. Blackpink also was nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards in four categories on Wednesday in the US – best duo or group, favorite use of a sample, best music video and best fan army. It will be up against BTS in the two latter categories. Itzy sells 1m copies of 6th EP ‘Cheshire’

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Itzy sold more than 1 million copies of its sixth EP “Cheshire,” label JYP Entertainment said Friday. The EP came out in November and became the group's second million-selling album, after fifth EP “Checkmate.” The sixth EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 25 and stayed another week on the chart, at No. 170. On Thursday, the quintet flew to Manila, Philippines, where it will begin the Asian leg of its first international tour. Two weeks later, it will head to Singapore and hop around Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand until early April, going live eight times in six cities. Meanwhile, it will host its second fan meet event “To Wonder World” in Seoul on Feb. 12. The event will be broadcast live as well. NewJeans tops Oricon chart with single ‘OMG’

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans landed atop Oricon’s weekly combined singles ranking with single “OMG,” according to the chart released Friday. The single headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily chart last week and entered its weekly single ranking at No. 2. The group's eponymous debut album peaked at No. 12 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking in August last year. Single “OMG” sold more than 700,000 copies in the first week of sales, and pre-release sales of the album “Ditto” ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Global 200, the group’s first entry to make th etop 10. Titular track was No. 30 on the chart. Choi Yena to greet fans at 1st solo fan meet

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)