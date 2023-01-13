VIXX’s Ravi booked for draft dodging with local broker

Ravi of boy band VIXX was booked by the joint investigation team of the prosecution and the Military Manpower Administration on charges of illegally evading military service through the use of a broker, media outlets reported Thursday.

The joint investigation team suspects that the rapper had contacted a military broker to help him show false symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination. During the reexamination, he was deemed unfit to serve as a soldier in the army, which allowed him to serve as a social service agent as an alternative form of service. Ravi started his service on Oct. 27 last year.

At that time, the rapper said via a statement that he would “diligently carry out his duty.”

The prosecution will soon summon Ravi to crack down on his allegations.

Last month, the military broker Ravi had come in contact with was arrested for breaching the Military Service Act.

The digital forensic of the broker’s phone contained records of Ravi receiving advice and counseling for draft dodging, local media outlet Dong-A Ilbo reported. Documents related to Ravi’s military service were also reportedly found on the phone.

Groovl1n, the rapper’s agency, said it is currently trying to figure out the details since the issue is related to the country’s mandatory military duty.

“We will make further notice about the related issue later, and that (Ravi) plans to commit himself to the investigation sincerely,” the company said in a statement via a press release.

The brokers embroiled in the draft dodging scandal dubbed the “epilepsy scandal” have been arrested for helping the draft dodgers fake disabilities that would disqualify them from their duties due to health issues.

Volleyball player Jo Jae-sung is among the professional athletes and celebrities who allegedly were discovered as attempting to dodge military service. The names of others have not been revealed.