NK science commission's 2023 research to focus on agriculture, key industries

This photo shows one of the posters encouraging North Korean people to strive to implement the tasks set forth at the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party the previous week. (KCNA)

North Korea's commission in charge of science and technology has set the development of agriculture and the country's key industries as its main research goals for the new year, Pyongyang's main newspaper said Friday.

In an interview carried by the Rodong Sinmun, Seng Kyong-chol, the vice chair of the State Science and Technology Commission, said the agency aims to put the priority of its research areas on the 12 major goals for the national economic development laid out at a recent party meeting.

At the sixth plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party in late December, the North presented such economic goals, including in farming, coal, steel and railway transport.

Another official at the commission under the Cabinet said the agency is reviewing several research projects, including increasing steel production, normalizing fertilizer production, and achieving sustainable and stable growth in agricultural production.

In a separate article, the newspaper called on researchers to show their loyalty and patriotism to the Kim Jong-un regime by carrying out the urgent tasks that are desperately needed to improve people's livelihoods. (Yonhap)