[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (United States) Opened Jan. 4 Adventure/Comedy Directed by Joel Crawford Puss in Boots decides to live a life as a pet cat instead of a hero, after discovering that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Knowing that an adventure will take its toll, Puss departs for a legendary journey to find the mythical Last Wish for the Wishing Star and restore the rest of his eight lives. With his unexpected companions -- Kitty Softpaws and the kind-hearted dog Pero -- encountering enemies who prey on the trio to also capture the Wishing Star is not so intimidating.

“The First Slam Dunk” (Japan) Opened Jan. 4 Adventure/Comedy Directed by Takehiko Inoue Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard in the school’s basketball team. It follows his journey to winning the basketball championship at a nationwide basketball competition.

“Hero” (South Korea) Opened Dec. 21 Drama Directed by Yoon Jae-kyoon The first film adaptation of the award-winning musical depicts life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). “Hero” revisits the final year of Ahn's life leading up to his death. Ahn assassinated Japan’s first resident general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi, at Harbin Station in northern China on Oct. 26, 1909. Five months later, Ahn was executed in a Chinese prison at the age of 34. Top musical actor Jung Sung-hwa portrays Ahn, starring alongside Kim Go-eun and Na Moon-hee.