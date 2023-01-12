[Graphic News] Korean mask dance added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

The traditional Korean mask dance, or “talchum” in Korean, was inscribed onto a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list on Nov. 30.

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage decided to put “Talchum, Mask Dance Drama in the Republic of Korea” on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during its 17th session in Rabat, Morocco.

Talchum is a performing art that encompasses dance, music and theater.

Its addition increased to 22 the number of South Korean entries on the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists - the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. They include “ssireum,” or traditional Korean wrestling, which was inscribed on the Representative List in 2018 following joint efforts by South and North Korea. (Yonhap)