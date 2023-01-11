[Herald Review] Thriller play ‘Misery’ keeps audience on edge of seats

Kim Sang-joong and Gil Hae-yeon star in "Misery." (Group Eight)

Outside the window, it is raining heavily as lightning cracks. In the dreary atmosphere, Annie Wilkes barges into the room, her face distorted in anger, she screams, “Misery cannot be dead! How could you? You murdered her!” Unable to control her rage, Annie almost swings a chair at Paul Sheldon, unable to move due to leg injuries. Then suddenly in a surprisingly soft voice, she whispers: “Try to experience what pain is. Don’t even dream that someone will come and save you because nobody knows you’re here. You better hope nothing happens to me because if I die, you die.” She leaves the house and Paul rolls off the bed. He crawls desperately to the door but draws back in pain and in agony.

Lee Il-hwa (right) plays Annie Wilkes in "Misery." (Group Eight)

The Korean version of the 2015 Broadway adaptation of the 1991 Hollywood hit, Rob Reiner's “Misery" starring Kathy Bates, based on Stephen King’s 1987 novel of the same title, returned for a third season on Dec. 24 at the M Theater of Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. The suspenseful story follows bestselling author Paul Sheldon, the writer of a romance novel series featuring heroine Misery, and Annie Wilkes, a former nurse and his self-proclaimed “No. 1 fan” who is obsessed with Misery. After Annie rescues Paul from a car crash, the author is trapped at her house, crippled, and subject to Annie’s whims and maniacal obsession over his novels and himself. Paul is desperate to escape while Annie leaves no room for rescue attempts.

Seo Ji-seok plays bestselling novelist Paul Sheldon in "Misery." (Group Eight)

In the Korean production, the fear and tension of the play are brought to the stage by director Hwang In-roe, who is also well known for directing the TV series “Princess Hours.” Hwang, who has been with the play since its Korean premiere in 2018, said he paid “more attention to details to emphasize the sense of suspense and thrill” during a press conference on Dec. 27. The mise-en-scene created using a revolving set that transforms into three different spaces -- the bedroom where Paul is imprisoned, the kitchen and the front door area -- takes the audience to a remote town in Colorado. Even if you know the plot, the gloomy lighting, eerie music and sound effects keep the audience on the edge of their seats. But humor is inserted between too, for some needed relief.

Kim Sang-joong and Gil Hae-yeon star in "Misery." (Group Eight)

Seo Ji-seok and Lee Il-hwa star in "Misery." (Group Eight)