[Today’s K-pop] Taeyang uploads teaser video for Jimin collab

(Credit: The Black Label)

Taeyang’s agency, the Black Label, floated a teaser trailer for the music video of his digital single, "Vibe (Feat. Jimin of BTS),” on Wednesday. Beginning with a shirtless Taeyang, the video then cuts to him and BTS' Jimin in black suits, dancing in sync to the thumping beats. The digital single, Taeyang's first solo work in over five years, will be fully unveiled on Friday. The Big Bang star will host a livestream on the day an hour before the release to discuss the new song and share stories about working with Jimin. It will be a dream come true for Jimin who, at the debut showcase of BTS in 2013, said: “I have huge respect for Taeyang of Big Bang. I would love to be on the same stage with him once.” SHINee’s Minho to greet fans in Asia

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Minho of SHINee will meet fans in four regions in Asia from Jan. 28, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. He will hold five fan meet events in Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan on his own up until mid-March, putting on songs from his first solo album “Chase.” He greeted fans in Korea twice last month in Seoul. The second event was broadcast live online and drew fans from 73 regions across the world. Meanwhile, SHINee is gearing for a comeback in May when the band will celebrate its 15th anniversary. It is expected the group would roll out its eighth studio album, the first since all members completed their military duties. Its previous album, the LP repack “Atlantis,” topped iTunes' top albums chart in 26 regions. EXO’s Suho hints at full-group return

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Suho of EXO raised expectations for a full-group return in a short interview clip uploaded by Esquire Korea. The veteran idol said all incumbent members have completed their military duties, except Baekhyun who will be discharged on Feb. 5. Kai and Sehoon have yet to enlist. “So all members are gathering now,” the leader said in response to a question about the band’s future plans. He graced the cover of the magazine’s digital issue that was unveiled on Wednesday. Suho has been hinting at the comeback since the beginning of this year, sharing a picture of the band and writing “EXO will be back in 2023.” The band’s last album featuring all eight members was special album “Don’t Fight The Feeling” that came out in June 2021. Suho and Chen, however, could not join promoting the album at the time as they were enlisted. Dreamcatcher to mark 6th anniversary with fan song

(Credit: Dreamcatcher Company)