Ahead of Seollal, first lady steps up community service

First lady Kim Keon Hee makes a pinky promise with a merchant to visit the shop again after tasting dumplings and other food at Seomun Market in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon Hee visited community centers and a local market in Daegu on Wednesday, expanding her public service activities ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United Arab Emirates and Korea's Lunar New Year holiday next week, according to the presidential office.

She visited Seongseo Social Welfare Center in Daegu and served meals with college student volunteers of the Korea Saemaul Undong Center, the office said. The trip was planned at the invitation of the Saemaul Undong Center that serves meals to 120 senior citizens living in the area, the office added. "She exchanged New Year greetings with the elderly, prepared lunch for them and delivered winter weather supplies, such as scarves and overshoes."

Kim expressed encouragement and gratitude to the volunteers of the Saemaul Undong Center who practice volunteering and sharing. She then visited the Seomun Market in the city to encourage owners of small businesses and self-employed people struggling with economic difficulties.

She stopped by a socks seller to encourage the owner, who had managed to open the shop last year after selling on the street for 18 years. Kim bought 300 pairs of winter socks for the elderly for whom she served meals at the welfare center earlier in the day, the presidential office said.