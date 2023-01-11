 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ahead of Seollal, first lady steps up community service

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jan 11, 2023 - 14:58       Updated : Jan 11, 2023 - 14:58
First lady Kim Keon Hee makes a pinky promise with a merchant to visit the shop again after tasting dumplings and other food at Seomun Market in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon Hee makes a pinky promise with a merchant to visit the shop again after tasting dumplings and other food at Seomun Market in Daegu on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon Hee visited community centers and a local market in Daegu on Wednesday, expanding her public service activities ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United Arab Emirates and Korea's Lunar New Year holiday next week, according to the presidential office.

She visited Seongseo Social Welfare Center in Daegu and served meals with college student volunteers of the Korea Saemaul Undong Center, the office said. The trip was planned at the invitation of the Saemaul Undong Center that serves meals to 120 senior citizens living in the area, the office added. "She exchanged New Year greetings with the elderly, prepared lunch for them and delivered winter weather supplies, such as scarves and overshoes."

Kim expressed encouragement and gratitude to the volunteers of the Saemaul Undong Center who practice volunteering and sharing. She then visited the Seomun Market in the city to encourage owners of small businesses and self-employed people struggling with economic difficulties.

She stopped by a socks seller to encourage the owner, who had managed to open the shop last year after selling on the street for 18 years. Kim bought 300 pairs of winter socks for the elderly for whom she served meals at the welfare center earlier in the day, the presidential office said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114