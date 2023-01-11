Prime minister says China's visa suspension not retaliation

SEJONG -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo denied speculation that China's short-term visa suspension on Tuesday was a "retaliatory action" against South Korea's toughened requirements for Chinese travelers.
Han added that communications have been underway between South Korea and Beijing over Seoul's need to curb the further spread of COVID-19 as it weighs lifting a long-standing indoor mask mandate, in a press conference held at his residence in the de facto administrative capital Sejong.
"I don't see (China's short-term visa suspension for Korea) as a retaliatory action," Han said Tuesday evening.
"I've asked the Foreign Ministry to explain why we take these actions at the moment when we made such decisions. We have been communicating (with China)."
Han also said that there is no political intention or discrimination behind the decision to temporarily stop short-term visa issuance for those flying from China, require their testing results and have them undergo a mandatory quarantine process.
The decision to take preemptive measures was inevitable as Korea feared a sharp rebound in the number of COVID-19 infections, and measures without coronavirus testing upon arrival and quarantine are unlikely to completely block imported cases in the face of a mass inflow of infected travelers, according to Han.
"We might find ourselves in hot water if things get worse in China than what is being observed from the outside, because (a new wave of COVID-19) might see millions, or hundreds of millions, infected there," Han said.
"We prioritize Korean people's safety. We handle what happens as a consequence of it through communications."
The response came as China on Tuesday announced it would halt short-term visa issuance for those traveling from Korea and Japan immediately.
Those visiting China for business, tourism or medical treatment, among other purposes, have been affected by the decision.
The measure can be adjusted on the premise that Korea lifts "discriminatory entry restrictions," noted the Chinese Embassy to Korea in a statement via WeChat.
The China factor appears to be one of the last remaining hurdles lying ahead of Korea's bid to lift its long-standing indoor mask mandate. Korea is gauging the timing to end the indoor mask mandate by as early as this month, with signs of a slower spread of the virus.
The coronavirus basic reproduction number fell below 1 for the first time in 12 months, meaning the outbreak has tentatively started to head for an end, according to data revealed at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting Wednesday.
The weekly average number of COVID-19 cases has also been on a decline for two straight weeks, while the availability of intensive care units has been standing above 50 percent nationwide. Jung Ki-suck, the nation's top coronavirus policy adviser, said Monday. Korea has already met minimum requirements to go ahead with the plans to remove the mask mandate.
The surge in imported cases from China is a worrying sign despite the circumstances, as Seoul is poised to begin discussing eased masking rules.
"China is a factor, and experts will discuss next week whether Korea can control the spread without a mask mandate, given the virus situation in China," Han said.
Korean health authorities said Wednesday that 17 percent of entrants from China have so far tested positive since last week, when Korea implemented tighter quarantine rules on arrivals.
Lim Sook-young, director of the infectious disease crisis response bureau at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, said Wednesday that authorities should take heed despite strengthened quarantine measures on entrants from China, given that over 30 percent of Chinese coming here tested positive at the highest point.
"To my knowledge, the coronavirus situation in China is getting worse," Lim said.
"China's decision to stop counting figures has left Korea, geographically close to China, vulnerable to danger and uncertainties. ... When you look at the data, the current quarantine measures in place appear to be based on neutral and scientific evidence."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said Wednesday it was scrambling to handle inconveniences that Korea's small and midsized enterprises are suffering in the wake of China's visa restrictions, and pledged a pangovernmental effort to minimize its impact.