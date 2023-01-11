Prime minister says China's visa suspension not retaliation

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a press conference held at his residence in Sejong City Tuesday evening. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo denied speculation that China's short-term visa suspension on Tuesday was a "retaliatory action" against South Korea's toughened requirements for Chinese travelers.

Han added that communications have been underway between South Korea and Beijing over Seoul's need to curb the further spread of COVID-19 as it weighs lifting a long-standing indoor mask mandate, in a press conference held at his residence in the de facto administrative capital Sejong.

"I don't see (China's short-term visa suspension for Korea) as a retaliatory action," Han said Tuesday evening.

"I've asked the Foreign Ministry to explain why we take these actions at the moment when we made such decisions. We have been communicating (with China)."

Han also said that there is no political intention or discrimination behind the decision to temporarily stop short-term visa issuance for those flying from China, require their testing results and have them undergo a mandatory quarantine process.

The decision to take preemptive measures was inevitable as Korea feared a sharp rebound in the number of COVID-19 infections, and measures without coronavirus testing upon arrival and quarantine are unlikely to completely block imported cases in the face of a mass inflow of infected travelers, according to Han.

"We might find ourselves in hot water if things get worse in China than what is being observed from the outside, because (a new wave of COVID-19) might see millions, or hundreds of millions, infected there," Han said.

"We prioritize Korean people's safety. We handle what happens as a consequence of it through communications."

The response came as China on Tuesday announced it would halt short-term visa issuance for those traveling from Korea and Japan immediately.

Those visiting China for business, tourism or medical treatment, among other purposes, have been affected by the decision.

The measure can be adjusted on the premise that Korea lifts "discriminatory entry restrictions," noted the Chinese Embassy to Korea in a statement via WeChat.