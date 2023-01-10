China suspends issuing short-term visas for Koreans

A screenshot of the notice that China will stop issuing short-term visas for Korean nationals by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul (Screen capture from WeChat)

China said Tuesday that it would stop issuing short-term visas for Koreans, including those traveling to the country for business purposes and tours, in retaliation against the Korean government’s tightened COVID-19 restrictions against passengers from the neighboring country.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul said it was suspending the issuance of short-term visas to China for Korean nationals starting Tuesday under instruction from Beijing, via its official WeChat account. The embassy added that the rules would be adjusted depending on South Korea’s plans to cancel its "discriminatory entry restrictions."

Soon after the announcement, Korea's Foreign Ministry said that it had been communicating with Beijing over the measure through a bilateral diplomatic channel. While vowing to work closely with Beijing, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson defended Seoul's quarantine mandate for travelers from China that it said has been implemented based on "scientific and objective" evidence.

Another Foreign Ministry official, however, expressed regret over Beijing's retaliatory move, saying the ministry had already delivered Seoul's position on the matter.

The decision comes after the South Korean government announced it would toughen quarantine measures for all arrivals from China and restrict short-term visas for Chinese nationals until the end of this month, as the neighboring country saw an uptick in virus cases after pivoting away from its draconian “zero-COVID” policy last month.

Currently, all travelers flying from China must either present a negative PCR test result conducted two days before departure or a rapid test result a day before boarding.

Those arriving from China on short-term stays of fewer than 90 days are required to get tested immediately upon arrival and be accommodated at the airport until their test results are known. Long-term travelers must be tested at a public health center within a day of entry and quarantine at their residence until their test results confirm they are negative.

Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao are also subject to submitting negative pre-entry virus tests over the possibility that passengers from China might travel through those two autonomous regions to avoid the rules.

The rules are to be in place until Feb. 28 and could be extended depending on the outbreak situation.

The measure has been carried out according to the principle of reciprocity, an official at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

The announcement came a day after a phone call between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss concerns over Seoul's quarantine mandate.