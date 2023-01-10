Director He Shuming tells Singaporean story through Korean drama in ‘Ajoomma’

“Ajumma is not just a way to describe a middle-aged woman, but socially, ajumma are considered with certain traits; aggressive and a little afraid of how others look at her. The film wants the audience to rethink the term and really embrace the ajumma part of them,” He told the Korea Herald in a Zoom interview Monday from Palm Springs, California, where he is currently attending the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The director said he wanted to give a more positive spin to the negative connotation of the word "ajumma."

The film centers on a widowed housewife played by Singaporean TV actor Hong Huifang, who steps out of her comfort zone by making a trip to South Korea by herself. During her trip she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and strikes up an unexpected friendship.

In Singaporean film director He Shuming's debut “Ajoomma,” the description of "ajumma," a Korean term for middle-aged women, is somewhat different from what Koreans understand it to be.

The protagonist was inspired by his mother, He explained.

“Reflecting on my relationship with her, I wanted to show what a mother can do to move out of her comfort zone. My mom definitely tries to put herself out there,” He said.

“Film has a universal theme. Through the movie, I came to understand why my mom does certain things. It’s nice that the film transcends the cultural barriers.”

The film opened in Singapore in October last year. It later opened two weeks ago in Taiwan, and will soon be released in Thailand. In Korea, the film is expected to be release later this year, after it premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last October.

It was the first Singapore-South Korea co-produced film, funded by the Singapore Film Commission and Korean Film Council.

In the film, the Singaporean ajumma fills the void in her life by binge-watching Korean TV dramas -- not uncommon for either Koreans or people in other countries around the world.

“I have always known the power of Korean dramas. I understood the popularity of Korean drama. My mom is a huge follower of Korean dramas, watching three to four shows at the same time. That was the beginning of how I started this film,” he said.

When asked why Korean dramas pull people in, He said the in-depth storylines and characters are woven together well with high-quality production.

“I think in my observations of Korean dramas, the storyline that characters go through is very elevated, slightly over the top, and offers an escape for the audience. I think that is the strongest appeal of K-drama. For example, melodramas bring out certain true emotions and feelings, allowing you to understand the feelings in your own life,” he said.

“I’m sure that the beauty of Korean drama is that it can connect people around the world.”

The director recalled meeting festivalgoers from Saudi Arabia last week who had flown into California to watch his film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The Saudi fans turned out to be fans of Korean heartthrob Yeo Jin-goo, who makes a cameo in "Ajoomma." He said he was fascinated by the influence that K-drama and Korean actors have globally.

“I may tell a Singaporean story but using something very accessible, yet common, which is Korean drama. I’m introducing to the world a Singaporean story through a Korean drama."

He also said working with Yeo was a pleasure.

“Yeo was very professional. I understand why he is regarded as Korea's son. From (the time of) writing the script, I wanted someone well-known to play this character in the Korean drama, who everyone recognizes. Acting since child, Yeo has blossomed into an amazing actor. He appeared as cameo, but he understood what the film is about and what he is playing. I could see how much effort he put into it,” the director said.

“He punctuates the film. He tells and helps the audience dive into the journey along with ajumma.”