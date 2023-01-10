[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V to join Na Young-seok’s reality show spin-off

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS will appear in a spinoff of hit reality show directed by star producer Na Young-seok and headed by actor Lee Seojin, according to local media reports on Tuesday. The artist will join the lineup of the show tentatively titled “Seojin’s Place,” which continues from “Youn’s Kitchen,” a show that enjoyed huge popularity in 2017 and 2018. In the original show, veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung, Lee and actress Jung Yumi struggled to run a pop-up Korean restaurant, first in Indonesia and in the second season, in the Canary Islands, Spain. V, alongside his friend and actor Choi Woo-sik, who was featured in “Youn’s Stay,” the first spinoff of “Youn’s Kitchen,” have finished shooting the new show in Mexico last month. Youn could not join the new show as she is shooting the second season of the television drama series “Pachinko.” TXT sells 1.5m copies of 5th EP in pre-orders

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together’s upcoming fifth EP sold more than 1.56 million units in pre-orders, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” is likely to be its second million seller following previous EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.” The fourth EP sold 1 million copies in two days after release, reaching the milestone in the earliest stage of music career in K-pop history – only three years since debut. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for 14 weeks in a row, a record for the band. It also made Billboard’s 2022 year-end charts, the only entry from K-pop on the main albums chart besides BTS. The new EP will be unveiled on Jan. 27 and a showcase will be held on the following day. Twice floats teaser for upcoming single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice uploaded teaser photographs for its forthcoming single on Tuesday. The photographs showed Nayeon, Jeongyeon and Momo in a mysterious setting fit for the title of the single “Moonlight Sunrise.” It will be the group’s second English-language single that will roll out on Jan. 20. The single is the group’s first new music this year and is a pre-release from its 12th EP slated for March. Twice’s first single in English “The Feels” was released in October 2021 and hit the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83, its first entry on the chart. It is one of three K-pop girl groups that made the chart along with Wonder Girls and Blackpink. “The Feels” won gold certification from Recording Industry Association of America in November. GOT7’s Jinyoung to drop 1st solo album

(Credit: BH Entertainment)