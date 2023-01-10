[Newsmaker] Marriage in 30s is new normal for S. Korea: data

The average marriage age for South Korean women was consistently in their 20s for decades, but statistics showed a shifting trend where women are now getting married in their 30s.

According to Statistics Korea, the number of women married for the first time in their 30s surpassed women married in their 20s as of 2021. This is the first time in 31 years, since 1990 when the agency started to compile related data.

In 2021, the total number of reported marriages was 193,000, and of this number, women married for the first time was 157,000.

Analyzing cases by age for first-time marriages, 76,900 cases involved women in their 30s, which accounted for 49.1 percent or almost half of the total number of cases. Followed by 71,263 in their 20s; 6,564 in their 40s; 798 in their teens and 724 in their 50s.