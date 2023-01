LG Chem said Tuesday it has supplied metal-replaceable plastic to Mitsubishi for the Japanese carmaker’s three SUV models – the Outlander, Delica D:5 (pictured) and RVR. Using the lighter material, the company said, the plastic fender is about 4 kilograms lighter than the previous metal alternative of the same size, improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com