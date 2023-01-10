Opposition leader to appear for questioning in bribery probe

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung arrives at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office located just south of Seoul, to attend questioning over bribery allegations on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

SEONGNAM --Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appeared at a prosecutors office for questioning over bribery allegations Tuesday, accusing the prosecution of fabricating charges against him.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, arrived at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office located just south of Seoul at 10:20 a.m., surrounded by a large crowd of supporters, including DP lawmakers.

Police personnel were deployed to prevent a possible clash between supporters and detractors.

Prosecutors suspect Lee, who served as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, is linked to allegations that the city government attracted 17 billion won ($13.7 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018.

"I do not mind them cursing me. But I cannot accept fabricating sincere efforts of me and Seongnam city government public officials for the people as a crime," Lee told reporters before entering the office.

Labeling the prosecution investigation as "fabrication," Lee said he will stand up against political prosecutors and continue his fight.

The companies include internet portal giant Naver Corp. and Doosan Engineering & Construction Co.

Last year, prosecutors indicted a former head of Doosan Engineering & Construction on charges of donating 5.5 billion won to Seongnam FC in exchange for business favors, and have since expanded the investigation to other firms.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the prosecution investigation is a politically motivated attempt to remove him and suppress the main opposition party.

"This is the first administration in our constitutional history that has summoned the sitting head of the No. 1 opposition party to the prosecution," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said in a party meeting earlier, referring to the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"On the surface, they talk about the rule of law, but the truth is that this is no different from an immoral iron-fist rule aimed at removing the political enemy of President Yoon Suk Yeol and suppressing the opposition party," he said. (Yonhap)