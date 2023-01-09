[Newsmaker] Is Kim Yo-jong a spare for Kim Jong-un?

To the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, his younger sister Kim Yo-jong is a very special figure.

Kim Yo-jong assists Kim Jong-un at close range for official events. She is intimately involved in important international affairs and wields great influence over the politburo.

Kim Yo-jong a successor to Kim Jong-un? Or a top spare for the Kim dynasty? asked Yoshihiro Makino, a reporter and former Seoul bureau chief of the Asahi Shimbun, one of the four largest newspapers in Japan, in his recently published book titled “Kim Jong-un to Kim Yo-jong.” The Korean edition hit shelves on Dec. 23.

The 326-page book covering North Korea from the 1990s to today offers an interesting inside look at the North Korean leader's family, particularly Kim Yo-jong.

According to the book, Kim Jong-un frequently took women to Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang in the mid-2000s. Angered by the son's behavior, Kim Jong-il grounded Kim Jong-un, but, undeterred, the younger Kim continued to frequent the hotel with women. When Kim Jong-il became furious, it was Kim Yo-jong who intervened and reconciled the father and the son.

Makino also writes that it was Kim Yo-jong who persuaded her father to distribute mobile phones and begin 3G mobile service. Kim Jong-il was reluctant to do so because a mobile phone could be used to track his movements in real-time. But the daughter convinced the then leader that a digital information society will lead to North Korea's development.

The Japanese reporter explains in detail why Kim Jong-un cannot reveal his mother Ko Yong-hui’s identity; the power struggle between Ko and Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of Kim Jong-il and half-brother to Kim Jong-un; important female figures in North Korean politics; the breakdown of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi; why and how Kim Jong-nam was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, in February 2017.

The book says that when a succession plan was being drawn up after Kim Jong-il suffered a stroke in August 2008, Kim Yo-jong appealed to her father that she wanted to be involved in politics.

Kim Jong-il’s sister, Kim Kyong-hui, however, opposed her niece's participation in politics because she knew that her brother didn’t want women to overshadow men and male supremacy remained strong in the society.