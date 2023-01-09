Broadcom pledges W20b fund for abusing market power

US chipmaker Broadcom has voluntarily come up with corrective measures to set up a fund of 20 billion won ($16.1 million) to support the local chip industry as part of a deal to correct its alleged abuse of power in business with Korean clients, including Samsung Electronics.

On Monday, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission unveiled the tentative corrective measures that came up after discussions with Broadcom over about 130 days. The tentative measures came after the FTC decided in August last year to accept the US chipmaker's request to present corrective measures voluntarily.

Broadcom had been under probe by Korea’s antitrust watchdog for forcing smartphone makers here, including Samsung Electronics, to sign long-term contracts for the supply of telecom components, resulting in limited access for local clients to alternative parts.

Under the proposal, Broadcom promised to offer 20 billion won of funds for small and medium-sized semiconductor companies here. Of the suggested amount, the company suggested using 7.7 billion won to train chip professionals for the next five years and another 12.3 billion won to support fabless companies’ establishment and business growth, the FTC officials said.

In a briefing session held at the Sejong Government Complex on Monday, the FTC’s anti-monopoly bureau director Shim Jae-sik said that Broadcom was able to generate more than $700 million worth of revenue under its three-year components supply contract with Samsung.

Regarding the 20 billion won, Shim said, “It is difficult to estimate the accurate amount of damage, but it is certain that the amount of the fund (Broadcom proposed) exceeds the maximum penalty we can impose on the company.”

The US chipmaker plans to employ an antitrust compliance committee and establish a “consent order tracker” to follow up on its voluntary corrective measures, the regulatory officials added.

Broadcom also vowed not to exercise unfair business practices. It promised to avoid limiting local clients’ right to choose components and trade with its rivals. The company also pledged to provide three-year warranty services for smartphone parts purchased by Samsung from March 2020 to July 2021. The components installed in Samsung products include the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy S22.

The FTC said it would solicit opinions on the proposal from related parties and authorities from Tuesday to Feb. 18. After gathering opinions, the FTC will decide whether to close a case without imposing punitive measures if it believes the suggested measures are compelling.

In 2021, the FTC approved Apple Korea's proposal to fix its anti-competitive business practices and kick off programs worth 100 billion won. In 2014, the regulator also agreed for local tech giant Naver to contribute about 100 billion won over three years toward helping smaller companies and protecting consumer rights.