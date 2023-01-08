 Back To Top
Life&Style

Jindo National Gugak Center invites overseas groups for gugak training

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 16:56       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 18:05
Participants of the 2022 Invitation program pose for a group photo. (Jindo National Gugak Center)
Overseas groups who perform gugak, or traditional Korean music, can apply to receive free training in Korea.

The Jindo National Gugak Center, located in South Jeolla Province, is accepting applications for the “2023 Invitation Program for Overseas Koreans and Gugak Groups” until Jan. 20.

Around eight sessions will be held from March to October. Each session -- with 10 to 20 people per session -- will run for two weeks.

Selected participants can choose one to three areas of interest, including instruments, vocals, or dance, which will be taught by the members of the center. On the last day of the session, participants will perform on stage to showcase their skills.

The program will also provide opportunities to attend concerts or regular performances by the center on Saturdays. A tour program visiting historic sites near the center will be available as well.

Groups consisting of Koreans or foreigners living abroad can apply. A recommendation letter from a Korean or international organization is required, the center said. At least one person in the group should speak Korean.

Expenses for the training program, accommodation, meals and ground transportation to and from the airport will be covered by the center.

Successful applicants will be notified in February.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
