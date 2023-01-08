 Back To Top
National

Minor fire breaks out at Taean coal power plant; no casualties reported

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:41
Firefighters put out a fire at a coal-fired power plant in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, on Sunday. (Taean Fire Station)
Firefighters put out a fire at a coal-fired power plant in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, on Sunday. (Taean Fire Station)

TAEAN -- A fire broke out at a coal power plant in the southwestern city of Taean on Sunday, with no casualties reported, fire authorities said.

They received a 119 emergency call at 8:46 a.m., reporting that flames had risen from the 380-megawatt thermal plant in Taean, 109 kilometers south of Seoul, and there was the sound of an explosion.

Firefighters were soon dispatched to the site and put out the fire at 11:32 a.m., according to the authorities.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, as a dozen employees in nearby areas were quickly evacuated from the site, they said.

Officials at the Korea Western Power Co., which operates the plant, presumed the fire broke out in the upper part of the integrated gasification combined cycle system built in 2016.

Police and fire authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire. (Yonhap)

