 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[CES 2023] [From the Scene] SK intrigues attendees with carbon-reducing tech

Chairman Chey Tae-won makes surprise appearance to liven up mood

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:33       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:45
SK's exhibition booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)
SK's exhibition booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

LAS VEGAS -- The exhibition of SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, drew the eyes of visitors and participants at CES 2023 held in Las Vegas from Thursday to Sunday.

“They set up these black walls. I can’t really see what’s inside there,” said Chris Tomlin, an auto mechanic based in Los Angeles, as he stood in line to enter the exhibition area.

There were others getting in the waiting line as the inside of the exhibition was not entirely visible from the exhibition floor. All people could see was a sign at the entrance that read, “Would you like to join our Net Zero Journey?”

The exhibition began in a dark tunnel with an immersive display that showed water waves on the floor and a video on the walls. The video showed how the world will be damaged by environmental problems if individuals and businesses do not act now.

Once the visitors got past the tunnel, the bright and white-colored inside of the exhibition was revealed. Different sections -- Clean Mobility, Zero Carbon Lifestyle, Waste to Resources and Future Energy -- displayed how cities can become sustainable with various technologies.

“Reducing carbon emissions is a topic that we think quite a lot about how we can solve it with technology. I hope many people take an interest, so we can actively respond to climate change,” SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won told reporters as he visited the exhibition.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won visits SK's booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won visits SK's booth at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

SK presented the latest technologies of electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy, waste-to-energy technology, carbon capture, small module reactors, urban air mobility and advanced health care technology.

“We’ve designed the SK exhibition hall in a way that visitors can clearly compare and experience the two futures that people on Earth might face when they actively engage in carbon reduction activities and when they do not,” said Son Hyun-ho, vice president of strategy support team under the conglomerate’s highest consultative panel SK SUPEX Council.

SK made a pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 200 million metric tons by 2030, which is about 1 percent of the global carbon reduction targets required to curb climate change, at last year’s CES.

“It was really great to see a company with so many ways that they are looking at reducing emissions and it’s just exciting to see a big company going beyond and looking at things like AI, metaverse and how we could reduce our overall energy consumption,” said Stacey Force, an age tech consultant based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“It’s really cool that SK is starting to expand into the United States and willing to think about how to be more effective about waste reduction,” she added.

Visitors check out SK's exhibition at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors check out SK's exhibition at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Korea Herald correspondent



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114