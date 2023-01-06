[CES 2023] Hyundai Mobis to work with Qualcomm to develop self-driving control unit

LAS VEGAS -- South Korean auto parts and mobility solutions provider Hyundai Mobis on Thursday said it will cooperate with global semiconductor developer Qualcomm to develop autonomous driving control unit technology.

According to Hyundai Mobis, the two companies will work together on developing control technology for Level 3 autonomous driving, which refers to conditional driving automation that allows drivers to hand over control to the vehicle, but requires them to be ready to take the wheel when needed.

Hyundai Mobis said it will receive advanced chips from Qualcomm to develop a software platform that will be installed in the control unit. The plan is to have the finished product in the first half of this year, it added.

The cooperation announcement came at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 -- the world’s largest annual tech show -- held in Las Vegas this week.

The Korean company said the collaboration with Qualcomm will help secure contracts and expand orders from global carmakers for its products in autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system.

Hyundai Mobis on the same day unveiled a new vision to become a total mobility platform provider that offers cutting-edge products by combining its hardware and software technology. The company redefined its name Mobis as Mobility Beyond Integrated Solution.

“Our technological advancement toward future mobility involves more than just supplying parts. It entails providing an integrated platform, one that connects software and hardware systematically,” said Cho Sung-hwan, CEO of Hyundai Mobis, in a media presentation held at the company’s exhibition booth at CES 2023.

At the tech convention, Hyundai Mobis set up a 780-square-meter exhibition area, its biggest since the company began participating in the CES in 2016. The company showcased M Vision TO -- a future concept model of a purpose-built vehicle -- to the public for the first time at the event.

M Vision TO featured Hyundai Mobis’ latest autonomous vehicle technology based on electrification, an e-corner system and self-driving sensors. The e-corner system refers to wheels capable of turning 90 degrees to serve various purposes of city driving and cargo transport.