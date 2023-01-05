 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

[CES 2023] HD Hyundai vows to lead 'ocean transformation' for sustainable future

Advancing autonomous sailing, maritime mobility and offshore energy generation will unlock ocean's endless potential: CEO

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 5, 2023 - 15:29       Updated : Jan 5, 2023 - 15:29
HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun speaks in a press conference held at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, a day ahead of the opening of CES 2023. (HD Hyundai)
HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun speaks in a press conference held at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, a day ahead of the opening of CES 2023. (HD Hyundai)

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Korea Herald Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- HD Hyundai on Wednesday pledged to transform how people see and use the ocean in order to build a sustainable future.

“To solve the most pressing challenges faced by mankind today, including the global energy crisis and climate change, we must capitalize on the infinite potential of the sea,” said Chung Ki-sun, CEO of HD Hyundai, in a press conference held a day ahead of CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

“As a future builder, HD Hyundai will take lead in driving a historic expansion of human territory and sustainable growth for future generations through a paradigm shift with 'Ocean Transformation,'” he said.

The concept of Ocean Transformation refers to the company's new approach to the ocean, the repository of the Earth’s resources and the center of the global network, it said. HD Hyundai explained that it specifies the company’s role and direction as a future builder, which it had laid out as a new vision at the previous CES 2022.

HD Hyundai, which recently renamed itself from Hyundai Heavy Industries, said it will utilize world-leading shipbuilding technology and establish a safe transport value chain to turn the ocean into a place of sustainable eco-friendly energy.

Following the CEO’s remark, HD Hyundai presented the four core pillars of its maritime transformation goals -- Ocean Mobility, Ocean Wise, Ocean Life and Ocean Energy.

Ocean Mobility will focus on the plan to lead the safest and most efficient maritime transport of hydrogen and ammonia fuel with future ships that are equipped with autonomous sailing technology and digital solutions. HD Hyundai said it is developing the world’s largest ammonia carrier with a 90,000-cubic-meter capacity and the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier with a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters.

Ocean Wise will look to achieve true optimization of the maritime supply chain with artificial intelligence and big data technology to combine the information of ships, ports and weather across the world to provide a total platform solution called “OceanWise.” According to HD Hyundai’s calculation, OceanWise will be able to increase global shipping capacity by up to 10 percent, an equivalent of over 2 million shipping containers worldwide.

With Ocean Life, HD Hyundai pointed to its autonomous navigation subsidiary Avikus that aims to redefine self-boating and allow people to enjoy their time on the water no matter the level of their sailing skills. Carl Johansson, Avikus’ vice president of business development, said the company plans to release Neuboat -- the world’s first port-to-port autonomous navigation solution for leisure boats -- later this year.

As for Ocean Energy, the company will focus on advancing the technology of offshore windfarm and small modular nuclear reactors. HD Hyundai is also developing its first-generation solid oxide fuel cells with Fraunhofer Institute in Germany. The company said the aim is to develop solid oxide fuel cells with a total efficiency of 85 percent by 2025, doubling the fuel efficiency of conventional fossil fuel engines.

“The economic value of the ocean is unlimited. According to the OECD, the global maritime economy will reach $2.6 trillion in 2030. In the ocean, we will discover infinite opportunities, such as autonomous sailing and digital solutions,” said Chung.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114