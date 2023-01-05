[CES 2023] LG's OLED tech marks 10th anniversary

Wireless OLED TV is displayed at Samsung Electronics showroom at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in US. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

LAS VEGAS -- In celebration of the 10th year of launching LG’s first OLED TVs, LG Electronics and LG Display jointly celebrated the big day in Las Vegas, Wednesday.

With some 150 people of the companies’ executives and staff members, industry officials and experts joining the event, the LG subsidiaries looked back on the past decade of their OLED history and shared their visions for the future directions of display technology developments.

After overcoming various difficulties over the decade, the two firms were able to establish themselves as display leaders, according to the officials.

“We introduced innovative OLED technology to the world, while competitors focused on their LCD-based UHD TVs. Even at that time, I thought we could definitely make a difference,” LG Electronics chief executive officer Cho Joo-wan said in a video message.

“Beyond the journey of the last 10 years, we’ll continue to create another history of innovation and growth through OLED,” LG Display’s CEO Jeong Ho-young said. “I believe that the ongoing macro conditions and difficulties in the market will be a valuable foundation for another big leap forward.”

​Barry Young, president and CEO of OLED Association, sent a congratulatory message to the firms. "LG overcame all odds to produce its high contrast ratio displays that meet the bezel and low power consumption. We're looking forward to seeing LG continuously grow and solidify its position as a high-end premium display maker."

In addition to the celebration, LG's various OLED TVs were displayed to provide the history of OLED TVs, from the first 55-inch OLED TV to the latest wireless super-large OLED TV, at a glance.

Products such as a 97-inch OLED wireless TV and an ultra-high resolution 88-inch 8K OLED TV were also introduced. A bendable gaming TV that is also rollable and transparent was also showcased.