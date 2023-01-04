[KH explains] Will hefty tax breaks be Korean chipmakers’ savior?

South Korea on Tuesday decided to further expand tax incentives for the semiconductor industry to the world’s highest level amid the escalating competition among chip powerhouses globally. The local industry hailed the decision showing the government’s renewed commitment to boosting the crucial chip industry, but uncertainties remain over its parliamentary approval and effectiveness.

“It is true that the revision comes belated considering situations in our rival countries. But it is a great relief for the whole industry,” an industry official said on condition of anonymity.

“We need to be more prudent when investing in chip business since it requires some trillion-won worth of money. If we can receive such tax benefits (of up to 25 percent), it will surely lessen the load.”

The new revision push came only four days after President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the Finance Ministry to come up with stronger tax benefits for the semiconductor and other strategic industries following the passage of the amendment bill that fell short of industry expectations of a 20 percent reduction.

The government plans to provide a bigger tax credit rate of 15 percent for conglomerates investing in semiconductor facilities and the tax incentive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also rise to 25 percent. The proposed plan is anticipated to help the local chip industry save around 3.65 trillion won ($2.85 billion) in taxes, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

On the same day of the announcement, several statements appreciating the decision were released industrywide, saying that they are satisfied with the government’s support despite the country’s tough economic conditions. At the same time, they expressed their hope for the country’s continuous full-pledged support and interests to bolster the global competitiveness of Korea’s chipmakers.

On the other hand, another insider said that Korea’s expanded tax benefit plan is “still less attractive” to capture their hearts since countries including the US and China are already set to offer many favorable conditions. The person added that Korea already missed the boat, while concerns were growing over an exodus of high-tech companies and their workers.

“Policies are all about timing but Korea is lagging behind other competing countries. Local chipmakers have already gone through a sluggish performance and their sentiment worsened,” the person said. “But I guess it is better late than never.”

“We were so desperate for the government’s support since the US proposed a strategic chip alliance last year and other countries started rolling out their subsidy packages for chip production. … We still feel much pressure. If we were to say that we want to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the US, we have to walk around on eggshells,” the official added.

Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a Samsung Electronics executive-turned-lawmaker who leads the special panel on chips, said, a tax credit rate of 15 percent (on facility investment in the chip industry for conglomerates) is the minimum condition to prevent the 'Korea exodus' and safeguard its chip supremacy in global markets.”

Citing other experts, Yang highlighted the necessity of raising the tax break from the current 15 percent to 25 percent in the future. Previous to President Yoon’s order to the finance ministry, the lawmaker urged the government to revise the bill and raise the tax deduction rate during the interview with The Korea Herald last week.

Market watchers and experts also forecast that Korea’s plan for bigger tax breaks is not enough to help expand local chipmakers’ investments here in short term amid the gloomy outlook.

“If the revised tax plan becomes effective, it is expected to give a positive influence on companies by helping them save some costs generated from investments in the long term. But in such stagnant market conditions, the tax scheme itself can't be a tool to increase companies' capital expenditure," Song Myung-sub, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities, said.

Kim Jong-ho, a professor at KAIST school of electrical engineering, said "The latest decision has a significant meaning of the government's willingness to actively support to strengthen the strategic industries' global competitiveness. Yet the revised tax rates are still not enough."

The expert also suggested that the expected tax reduction cost needs to be used for research and development and human resources to further enhance the country's competitive edge in chips. In addition to the tax breaks, Kim stressed that the current licensing issue over building chip manufacturing facilities, which takes at least four to five years, has to be solved.