Paju murders suspect might get life sentence

This photo shows Lee Ki-young (second from left) being sent to prosecution from Ilsan Dongbu Police Station, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Police on Wednesday charged 31-year-old Lee Ki-young of multiple crimes involved in the murder of two people in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, as the case was sent to the prosecution.

The latest update to the charges brought against Lee include homicide, concealment of bodies, theft, fraud and violation of Specialized Credit Finance Business Act.

Under the Criminal Act, a murder by a robber is punishable by death or life sentence. Robbery-homicide has a greater punishment than homicide, which is punishable by at least seven years in prison, excluding ones under extenuating circumstances.

Police cited Lee's inability to reach a private financial settlement with the taxi driver after his car had a minor collision with the taxi while driving under the influence on Dec. 20 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

With no source of income, Lee purchased goods and took out a loan using the credit card he stole from the taxi driver.

This came just a few hours after he beat the 60-year-old to death with a blunt object at Lee's house, as both drove their cars to his house for settlement in Paju, located some 6 kilometers away from the scene of the car accident.

Lee is accused of hiding the taxi driver’s body inside a closet at his home, until the body was found by his girlfriend on Dec. 25. Lee was soon caught by police on the same day.

The police probe later revealed Lee’s house was owned by his ex-girlfriend, whom he admitted to killing in August as well as stealing her credit card. Lee told police earlier this week he buried his ex-girlfriend's body, recanting a statement a week prior that he had dumped the body in a creek.

The stolen credit cards’ value was a combined 70 million won ($54,900), according to police.

Police are now conducting a search for the ex-girlfriend's body and an investigation into additional murders as DNA evidence of three women and a man were found in Lee's home. Law enforcement authorities have reached out to some 380 people who have been in contact with Lee this past year.

Lee, on the other hand, denied accusations of any additional murders, saying there are no other victims than the taxi driver and his ex-girlfriend.