National

Chinese runaway on wanted list after fleeing COVID isolation

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 15:02       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 15:02
Entrants follow the quarantine officials after entering the country through Incheon International Airport Terminal 1, Yeongjong Island, Incheon, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Entrants follow the quarantine officials after entering the country through Incheon International Airport Terminal 1, Yeongjong Island, Incheon, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Police have put a Chinese national on a wanted list as he ran away after refusing to be isolated even though he tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival to Korea.

According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police and disease control authorities, the 41-year-old was tested under the new COVID-19 mandate applied to travelers from China on Tuesday, and was confirmed to have the virus later in the evening. He was sent to a hotel in Yeongjongdo near Incheon International Airport but fled while waiting to be assigned a room, according to authorities.

The police found via security camera footage that the man had visited a supermarket 300 meters away from the hotel but have not been able to track his whereabouts since. While putting him on the waiting list, the police said it would start a probe if the disease control agency files a complaint against him for violating COVID-19 rules.

“If arrested, he will face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,846)," an official said. "He will receive a departure order and will be restricted from entering Korea for certain period."

The disease control authorities said they would deploy more police or order maintenance personnel to the site.

They also said that the significant percentage of COVID-19 overseas inflow came from China, citing data.

"Of the 460 confirmed cases of overseas inflow last week, 142 people -- about 31 percent -- was from China," said Health Minister Cho Kyu-hong on Wednesday.

The government has been implementing strengthened COVID controls to entrants from China since Monday, including short-term visa restrictions and testing before and after entry, to prevent the influx of confirmed patients from China, where COVID-19 has recently surged. From Saturday, arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao will also be subjected to toughened measures.

Cho said strengthening control measures was an essential measure to block the inflow of COVID into Korea.

"I ask every related ministries and local governments to make every effort to ensure that quarantine measures are implemented smoothly," he said.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
