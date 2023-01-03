Tesla slapped with W2.85b in fines for misleading ads in Korea

The Tesla logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US. (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea’s antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to impose a fine of over 2.85 billion won ($224 million) on US electric vehicle maker Tesla and Tesla Korea for deceiving local consumers with false and exaggerated advertisements.

The penalty on Tesla came as it advertised its battery performance on its official website since August 2019, exaggerating its electric vehicles can drive more than its driving range on a single charge, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said.

Citing the long-range version of Tesla’s Model 3 case, the FTC said, “The EV maker advertised the car can drive ‘more than’ 446 kilometers once fully charged, however, the battery performed much lower than the company promoted in most of the conditions.”

The EV model was able to run up to 220.7 kilometers on a single charge in cold temperatures below minus 7 degrees Celsius, less than half of the advertised information.

Unlike the misleading advertising here, Tesla used the term “up to” to inform the vehicle’s maximum driving range through its website in the US, the antitrust regulator explained.

Tesla also carried false or exaggerated advertisements on its V2 and V3 superchargers, as well as the amount of cost that can be saved from charging. The FTC said the company impeded customers’ fair trades by misleading information on factors that EV buyers would consider the most.

The EV maker was suspected of violating the e-commerce transaction law as well. Tesla demanded local customers pay 100,000 won as a deposit when purchasing its cars online. The deposits were not refundable, even if customers cancelled their orders before the cars were out.

Calling it “cancellation penalties,” the accumulated amount of fees Tesla collected between January 2020 and January 2021 came to 95.2 million won.

Additionally, local customers were able to make their orders online but were only allowed to make order cancellations by calling the customer service center, according to the antitrust watchdog.

The FTC saw it as a violation of customers’ rights to withdraw purchases and imposed a correction order with an additional fine of 1 million won.

The antitrust regulator also highlighted that the latest Tesla case marked its first sanction on an EV maker over deceptive advertising practices and improper actions on customers’ order cancellations.

The FTC further vowed to make all-out efforts to deliver precise and reliable information to customers by continuously checking on the firms' improper practices.