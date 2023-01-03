 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2023 - 09:56       Updated : Jan 3, 2023 - 09:56
Quarantine officials introduce procedures for COVID-19 tests to entrants from China upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, when South Korea began to require a PCR test for all travelers from China as the virus rapidly spreads in the neighboring country. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials introduce procedures for COVID-19 tests to entrants from China upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, when South Korea began to require a PCR test for all travelers from China as the virus rapidly spreads in the neighboring country. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to a weekly high of more than 80,000 on Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of a new omicron subvariant and a wintertime surge.

The country confirmed 81,056 new coronavirus infections, including 63 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,220,591, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It is far higher than the previous day's 22,735, as the infections had been on a decline over the past six days. The figure a week earlier was 87,512.

The country added 29 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,301. The death rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 620, down from the previous day's 637. The figure surpassed 600 on Sunday for the first time in about eight months.

South Korea is watching the developments regarding the new omicron subvariant of XBB 1.5, which has been spreading rapidly around the world recently. Experts said the subvariant could be more infectious and resistant to immune response.

The KDCA has said the country first found an XBB 1.5 case on Dec. 8, and a total of 13 cases have been detected so far, including seven from overseas.

The authorities have also been stepping up efforts to minimize the impact of recent growth in the virus in China, as Beijing eased strict antivirus restrictions.

On Monday, South Korea began requiring a polymerase chain reaction test for arrivals from China within the first day of their entry.

They must remain in separate facilities here until their test results are confirmed, while South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status returning here from visiting China have to quarantine at their residence after a polymerase chain reaction test.

Starting Thursday, those from China must show either a negative polymerase chain reaction or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding flights to South Korea. They will be required to receive a polymerase chain reaction test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival.

Of the 63 imported cases reported Tuesday, 16 were from China, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114