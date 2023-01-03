Biden says US not discussing joint nuclear exercise with S. Korea

US President Joe Biden is seen answering a question during a press conference held in Bali, Indonesia in this file photo taken on Nov. 14, 2022. (White House)

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden said Monday his country has no ongoing discussions with South Korea on joint nuclear exercises against North Korea's threats.

He said, "No," in response to a reporter's question about whether the allies are in consultations over the issue, according to White House pool reports.

Speaking earlier at an interview with a South Korean newspaper in Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two sides are in discussions on conducting joint drills using nuclear assets in a move to bolster "extended deterrence." (Yonhap)