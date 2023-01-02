 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Police to beef up foreign suspects' rights protection

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 2, 2023 - 15:04       Updated : Jan 2, 2023 - 15:24

(Park Ji-young/The Korea Herald)
(Park Ji-young/The Korea Herald)

South Korean police unveiled Monday plans to ramp up human rights protections for foreign suspects through a new set of standards and a new policy.

The Korean National Police Agency said it would seek to make video recordings of custodial interrogations involving foreign suspects mandatory beginning this year at their request in case they need an interpreter.

Foreigners would be among those eligible to request video recording of their statement to police, along with those who are illiterate or have vision or hearing loss, in order to prevent wrongful convictions of "vulnerable people" and enhance transparency, according to police. Currently, those who are suspects in crimes such as murder or theft may ask for the recording.

The move, however, requires passage of the policing human rights standards. The rules, announced in February by the KNPA, remain under review by the Ministry of Government Legislation.

Prosecutors here have already set up such human rights protection rules, whereas police have yet to do so.

This is in line with a new policy since November to provide foreigners with translated police notifications such as their Miranda rights in 16 languages when under arrest or being held in custody, according to police.

Foreign languages available are English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, French, Vietnamese, Filipino, Indonesian, Uzbek, Mongolian, Thai, Urdu, Arabic, Sinhala and Bengali.

Translated documents include those to notify accused foreigners about their rights to talk to a lawyer, have a lawyer with them during questioning and to refuse to answer police questioning; to ask them to voluntarily follow police officers while under arrest; and to notify their family and legal representation why it is necessary to arrest them.

These are available at not only police stations, but also district units and police boxes across the nation, according to law enforcement.

Police "will continue to discover blind spots in terms of human rights protection for violators or related persons to prevent any discrimination or marginalization during police investigation," the KNPA said in a statement.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114