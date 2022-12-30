[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink is staying with YG: label

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink will not leave label YG Entertainment, announced the management firm on Friday flatly denying a local media report that claimed that it will join The Black Label.



The report contested that the foursome will sign with The Black Label, headed by producer Teddy who has been a main force behind the group since its debut, after its contract with YG Entertainment comes to and end next year. Blackpink already completed discussing the terms with the firm associated with YG Entertainment, it added.



Separately, Lisa set a record on Spotify with her solo song "Money." She amassed 600 million streams on the platform with the song from her solo album "LaLisa" in 474 days, reaching the milestone in shortest time for a K-pop female musician. The former record was set by Blackpink with "How You Like That" at 640 days. She also is the first K-pop solo artist to generate 600 million streams on Spotify.





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Band iKON’s contract with YG Entertainment ended after seven years, said the label on Friday.



After a long discussion, the two parties decided to part ways, it said thanking the band and its fans.



The band has been with the label for seven years, after appearing in reality show on Mnet “Win: Who is Next” from 2013. It officially debuted in 2015 with “My Type” and became one of the main boy bands from the label releasing hits including “Love Scenario” and “Rhythm Ta.” It started as a seven-member act but B.I quit the team in 2019 after he was suspected of drug use.



The six members will sign with newly established agency 143 Entertainment and carry on as a team, according to local media reports.





(Credit: Fantagio)



Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Sanha and Moonbin of Astro renewed contracts with agency Fantagio, announced the company on Friday.



Rocky is still in talks over extending his contract while MJ will wait until he completes his military service at the Army band, it added. There has been speculation that Rocky will suspend activities as a member after he admitted that he is seeing actress Park Boyeon but the agency dismissed it.



The band debuted in 2016 and its contract was set to expire in February next year. Cha, in particular, has been the center of attention as he has been actively pursuing acting career as well.



Meanwhile, Moonbin and Sanha will bring out EP "Incense," their third as a duo, next week. Cha will star in drama "Island" that starts airing on Friday.



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)