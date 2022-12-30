 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Yoon orders finance ministry to consider bigger tax break for chip sector

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 14:34       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 14:34
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday ordered ministries to actively consider measures further expanding tax incentives for the semiconductor sector and other national strategic industries.

Yoon requested the Ministry of Economy and Finance to come up with ways to further expand tax benefits for national strategic technologies such as semiconductors as they are "our security assets and core technologies," a president office’s deputy spokesperson said.

His remark came after the ruling People Power Party and opposition party agreed to revise the Restriction of Special Taxation Act, to increase the tax credit for conglomerates' semiconductor facility investments to from 6 percent to 8 percent on Dec. 23. It was, however, much lower than 20 percent -- the rate suggested by the ruling party's special committee for the chip industry competitiveness promotion.

Yoon also voiced regret over the tax incentive ideas proposed by the ruling’s special committee which failed to be discussed thoroughly, according to the deputy spokesperson.

Regarding the parliamentary plenary session’s approval of the amendment on cutting corporate tax rate by 1 percentage point, Yoon said it could not reflect enough to enhance local firms’ global competitiveness and investment expansion due to the main opposition’s bog down, the deputy spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the government will approve a set of revised taxation rules on Friday afternoon at an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114