National

Arrest warrants dismissed for YouTubers attempted housebreaking Justice Minister

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 12:52       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 12:52
Reporters from Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, Kang Jin-koo (left), and Choi Young-min, talk to reporters before attending a court hearing on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Reporters from Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, Kang Jin-koo (left), and Choi Young-min, talk to reporters before attending a court hearing on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Friday dismissed arrest warrants sought for two reporters from Citizen Press The Tamsa TV on suspicions of trying to break into Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon’s residence.

The Seoul Central District Court rejected the prosecutor’s demand to detain two YouTube reporters, Kang Jin-koo and Choi Young-min, citing the prosecution’s lack of explanation and need to guarantee the right of defense for the suspects.

Last month, five reporters from the online media outlet allegedly trespassed the minister’s apartment building doors in Dogok-dong, southern Seoul.

According to footage from The Tamsa TV’s official YouTube channel, the journalists tried to enter Han’s residence by pressing keys on the door lock pad. The live broadcast also revealed the minister’s residence, floor and apartment number.

After the incident, Han reported the five journalists to police on suspicions of attempted housebreaking and retaliation.

Earlier this month, police raided the YouTube channel’s office in Namyangju, east of Seoul, to secure documents and materials related to its attempt to enter Han’s residence.

In August, the YouTube channel alleged that Han had late-night drinks with President Yoon Suk-yeol and 30 lawyers from Kim & Chang, a prestigious law firm, at a luxury bar in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on July 19 and 20 this year.

While being questioned about the rumors of the drinking party, a cellist who is believed to be the source told police the rumors were false.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
