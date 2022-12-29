 Back To Top
Business

Imports of party supplies hit record high through November

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 29, 2022 - 10:55       Updated : Dec 29, 2022 - 10:55
Christmas ornaments are displayed at a stationery store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on last Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's imports of party supplies, such as decorations and balloons, hit a record-high through November this year, customs data showed Thursday, as the country has lifted social-distancing rules.

The combined imports of party supplies over the January-November period came to $64 million, up 31.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The amount far exceeds $56 million tallied for all of 2021.

The growth came as people hosted various parties, gatherings, and festivals that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office said.

In particular, imports of Christmas-themed supplies totaled $36.5 million, up 15.9 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

China-made items accounted for 94 percent of overall imports of party supplies over the period, followed by those from the United States with 4 percent. (Yonhap)

