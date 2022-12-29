 Back To Top
National

NK leader calls for enhancing party organs' role during third-day session of plenary meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 29, 2022 - 09:26       Updated : Dec 29, 2022 - 09:29
This photo fromThursday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from right) presenting ways to enhance suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during the third-day session of the party's plenary meeting. (KCNA)
This photo fromThursday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from right) presenting ways to enhance suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea during the third-day session of the party's plenary meeting. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has laid out ways to enhance the role of suborganizations of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, attending the third-day session of the party's plenary meeting, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

During the enlarged meeting of the WPK's central committee Wednesday, Kim stressed the need to spur the "fighting efficiency" of party organizations and conduct party duties in a fresher manner, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

He raised the need to increase the role of provincial party committees, political staff of relevant regions and chief party secretaries in a bid to help implement the WPK's policies, it added.

After Kim's remarks, Premier Kim Tok-hun brought up "issues to be urgently solved" of state affairs, including economic development and activities, the KCNA said.

North Korea kicked off the WPK's plenary meeting Monday to review this year's achievements and discuss major tasks for 2023. On the second day of its session, Kim presented new goals for the strengthening of the country's military power for next year.

The North's leader could use the ongoing meeting as a venue to deliver his major speech to replace his annual New Year's Day address. (Yonhap)

