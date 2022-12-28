Typing without keyboard becomes reality

A group of researchers led by South Korean scientists have developed the world’s first meta-learning electric skin technology that enables typing without a keyboard, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.

The research team of Jo Sung-ho, a computing professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Ko Seung-hwan, a mechanical engineering professor at Seoul National University and Zhenan Bao, a chemical engineering professor at Stanford, came up with a “spray-on smart skin” for the new scheme.

The researchers sprayed electrically-sensitive liquid on the skin to automatically print electrically-sensitive nanometers-thick-mesh stretching from the forearm to the back of the hand. The mesh caused electric signals as the movement of the hand made the mesh stretch or shrink. The electric signals were received by a Bluetooth module, which was attached to the end of the mesh on the forearm. The gathered information was transmitted to the computer wirelessly.

The researchers then let the computer’s artificial intelligence learn different movements of the hand. They eventually confirmed that various work can be done in the virtual space after a few trials of certain movements.

For instance, the researchers succeeded in typing on a computer with only hand movements and without a keyboard after the spray-on smart skin learned how the hands and fingers moved when the person used the keyboard to type certain words.

According to the researchers, the new scheme was also able to draw an object on the screen by just touching the object with the hands that had the spray-on smart skin.