 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against NK drones

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 09:25       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 09:30
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday

President Yoon Suk-yeol berated Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup over the military's failed operation against five North Korean drones that entered South Korean airspace earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

Yoon met with Lee on Tuesday morning and was briefed on the military's response to the North's violation of South Korean airspace the previous day.

The drones flew across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas, with one flying over northern parts of Seoul, but the South Korean military failed to shoot them down.

"How can there be none preparing against North Korean drone attacks? There were many similar incidents in the past, so what have you been doing until now?" Yoon said during the meeting, according to one official who relayed the exchange.

"Are you saying there was no proper training and that you did nothing?" he also said.

The briefing took place in the middle of a larger meeting convened to discuss security conditions with other national security officials, including National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han. Kim and Lee jointly briefed the president on the discussions.

Yoon later presided over a Cabinet meeting as scheduled but revised his opening remarks to call for advancing the establishment of a drone unit. He also promised to strengthen the country's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities by introducing state-of-the-art stealth drones. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114