Hana Financial to strengthen digital, global sectors with revamped leadership

From right: Hana Financial Group Vice Chairmen Lee Eun-hyung, Park Sung-ho and Kang Seong-muk (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Monday it is revamping its organization under three vice chairmen in a move to strengthen its competitiveness in the digital and global sectors, as well as its core financial business.

The group appointed two vice chairmen -- Park sung-ho and Kang Seong-muk -- while retaining Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung.

Park, 58, joined Hana Bank back in 1987. He will focus on the group’s digital sector and will also be responsible for finding and developing new business opportunities that can contribute to the group’s future growth.

The firm’s chief strategy officer, chief digital officer and newly established position of chief growth officer will work under Park.

The group highlighted that the new chief growth officer position was created mainly to seek future business opportunities and partnerships amid the shift to Web 3.0.

Hana also decided to retain Lee -- also known as Kevin E. Lee -- who was first appointed as vice president in 2020, to lead global business. Lee, 49, studied economics at Jilin University in China and also has experience working for China Minsheng Investment Group.

Lee is tasked with reaching out to overseas markets using the company’s differentiated strategy with the group's chief global strategy officer.

The chief environmental, social and corporate governance officer and newly established chief brand officer will work under Lee.

Kang, 58, entered Hana Bank in 1993. He will focus on the group’s traditional financial business sectors including personal finance, asset management and commercial investment banking. He will also work on creating synergy among affiliates.

Kang has also been confirmed as the candidate for the new Hana Securities CEO this month.