Viewers split over surprise ending of hit series ‘Reborn Rich’

Viewers voiced mixed responses over the ending of the latest hit series “Reborn Rich,” which was very different from the conclusion of the original web novel from which it was adapted.

The last episode in the 16-part JTBC series aired Sunday, with a 26.9 percent viewership rating, according to ratings firm Nielsen Korea, Monday. The figure is the all-time second highest rating for a JTBC drama, following “The World of the Married” (2020), which was recorded at 28.4 percent.

The story revolves around Yoon Hyeon-woo (played by Song Joong-ki), a personal secretary to the family of top conglomerate Soonyang. The story unfolds when Yoon is betrayed and killed by an unknown family member. Yoon, reincarnated in the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family -- in 1987 with his memories as Yoon intact -- seeks revenge on the family.

Fans speculated on whether Yoon, in Jin’s body, would succeed in getting revenge and becoming chairman of the group, as he did in the web novel.

In previous episodes, Yoon accumulates vast fortunes and eliminates his rivals in the Soonyang family one by one, using his memory and knowledge about the future.

But the TV series instead ended with Yoon waking up from a coma -- the battle over succession had all been but a futile dream.

Yoon, who in the first episode, fell off a cliff after being shot, had fallen unconscious. In the last episode, he wakes up a week later only to find that Jin Do-jun died in a car accident.