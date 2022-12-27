 Back To Top
Business

NCSoft CEO voices confidence in first console title

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 15:18       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 15:18
NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin (Screenshot from NCSoft YouTube)
NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin (Screenshot from NCSoft YouTube)

NCSoft’s first console title “Throne and Liberty” will be a “play for all” title that can revive the authentic feel of a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, the South Korean game maker’s CEO said Tuesday.

“Throne and Liberty has been developed as a ‘play for all’ game that everyone can enjoy. The PC and console platforms can express the characteristics of TL and make it fun. The value and feel of an MMO that can’t be experienced through mobile (platforms) can come to life through PC and console (platforms),” said NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin in a director’s preview video which was unveiled earlier in the day.

As for the three words that make up “Throne and Liberty,” Kim said “throne” refers to competitive combat in battle communities, while “liberty” refers to the adventure and freedom players can find in the gaming world. He added that the word “and” is meant to imply that the game can be played by anyone, beyond borders and across generations.

“Throne and Liberty” is NCSoft’s next-generation MMORPG. According to the game developer, the PC and console title is expected to be released in the global market in the first half of next year.

The game has drawn the eyes of gamers and market watchers, as it is NCSoft’s first console game. NCSoft is widely considered to have been heavily dependent on the intellectual property of its megahit title Lineage up to this point.

The director’s preview video is available on NCSoft’s official YouTube account. The game maker has also opened up a brand website for “Throne and Liberty.” It plans to continue updating the game’s information and content on the website.

Screenshot of
Screenshot of "Throne and Liberty" (NCSoft)


By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
