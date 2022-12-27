 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Civic group submits petition to UN amid ongoing conflicts over mosque construction in Daegu

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 13:57       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 13:57
Residents of Daehyeon-dong in Daegu in opposition to the construction of a mosque in the neighborhood on Dec.15 cook a whole pig near the construction site. (Yonhap)
Residents of Daehyeon-dong in Daegu in opposition to the construction of a mosque in the neighborhood on Dec.15 cook a whole pig near the construction site. (Yonhap)

A local civic group supporting Muslims in the conflict over a mosque construction in Daegu announced Monday that they filed a petition to the UN requesting emergency relief.

The activists condemned the central government, Daegu Metropolitan Government and Daegu’s Buk-gu office, accusing them of inaction in the issue.

“The fact that the government, Daegu and Daegu Buk-gu turn a blind eye to ongoing acts of religious discrimination and racial hatred constitutes a serious human rights violation of international conventions such as the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination,” the group told the press in a statement on Monday.

The ongoing conflict began over two years ago in September 2020 when the Buk-gu office issued construction permit for a mosque in a residential neighborhood near Kyungpook National University in Daegu, about 240 kilometers, southeast of Seoul.

Construction, however, was abruptly halted in February 2021 following strings of complaints from local residents.

The case was eventually transferred to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the Muslim residents last September.

Despite the ruling, the Muslim community is still facing backlash from local Daegu residents, who recently protested by cooking a whole pig near the construction site.

The civic group informed that it expects a response from the UN within the next two months.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114