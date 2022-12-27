 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher amid recession woes

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 09:41

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 17.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,334.65 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors have remained watchful over the US Fed's next policy direction as its Chair Jerome Powell recently reiterated the Fed will keep an aggressive monetary tightening mode for the time being despite eased inflation pressure.

Wall Street was closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.

In Seoul, large caps traded higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.65 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.9 percent, and battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 1.28 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.68 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor traded 0.63 percent higher from the previous session.

The local currency was exchanging hands at 1,271.7 won against the dollar, up 3.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114