Hyundai Heavy Industries renames itself HD Hyundai

From left: Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Vice Chairman Ga Sam-hyun, HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap, HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-sun and Hyundai Heavy Industries Vice Chairman Han Young-seok fly paper airplanes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, at the group's R&D center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (HD Hyundai)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Monday it is rebranding as HD Hyundai, opening a new chapter in its 50-year history as the nation’s top shipbuilder.

The group also unveiled its new mission for the future -- to “pursue innovation that leads the era, and constantly challenge itself to pioneer the future of humanity” -- during its 50th anniversary ceremony held at a research and development center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. It presented a vision for each of its three key business pillars of shipbuilding, energy and industrial equipment.

“Today our group is kicking off business with a new name, HD Hyundai, at this Global R&D Center,” HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap said during the ceremony.

“Our past 50 years was a chapter of the glorious history of Korea’s economic development. The next 50 years will be a history of innovation and creativity, integrating technology, environment and digitalization.”

The company's three mission statements for individual sectors are: “realizing the infinite potential of the sea” for shipbuilding; “establishing a sustainable energy ecosystem for the future” for energy; and “providing industry solutions that transcend the boundaries of space and time” for industrial equipment.