Hyundai Heavy Industries renames itself HD Hyundai

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group said Monday it is rebranding as HD Hyundai, opening a new chapter in its 50-year history as the nation’s top shipbuilder.
The group also unveiled its new mission for the future -- to “pursue innovation that leads the era, and constantly challenge itself to pioneer the future of humanity” -- during its 50th anniversary ceremony held at a research and development center in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. It presented a vision for each of its three key business pillars of shipbuilding, energy and industrial equipment.
“Today our group is kicking off business with a new name, HD Hyundai, at this Global R&D Center,” HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap said during the ceremony.
“Our past 50 years was a chapter of the glorious history of Korea’s economic development. The next 50 years will be a history of innovation and creativity, integrating technology, environment and digitalization.”
The company's three mission statements for individual sectors are: “realizing the infinite potential of the sea” for shipbuilding; “establishing a sustainable energy ecosystem for the future” for energy; and “providing industry solutions that transcend the boundaries of space and time” for industrial equipment.
CEO Chung Ki-sun also presented HD Hyundai’s new goals to executives and staff members attending the ceremony, and promised to improve the company’s work environment and corporate culture.
“Leaders will act first and work actively so that the company becomes a place where you feel you want to work for the company, and where you can achieve your dreams,” Chung said after his presentation.
HD Hyundai revealed a green forward symbol as a visual representation of its new corporate identity. According to HD Hyundai, the symbol signals the company’s desire to move forward by promoting changes, and the symbol’s color reflects the company’s pursuit of a sustainable future.
At the ceremony some 1,000 executives and employees launched paper airplanes carrying messages of encouragement for the company. Workers across the country -- including those stationed in Ulsan, Yeongam in South Jeolla Province and Daesan in South Chungcheong Province -- also took part via a YouTube livestream, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)